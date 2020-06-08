Prime Minister provides update on federal response to COVID-19

YouTube CPAC

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he’ll propose equipping police with body-worn cameras to the country’s premiers this week, hoping for rapid movement.

He says fixing centuries of racial injustice won’t happen overnight but recent protests have shown him that more needs to be done quickly.

Trudeau says a look at the distribution of COVID-19 cases in large cities such as Toronto and Montreal shows that black people have been disproportionately hit by the pandemic.

He says that’s a sign of the work governments need to do to address inequalities.

Prime Minister Trudeau started with, "I want to give you an update on the work we’re doing to safely restart our economy and make sure you have the support you need."

The Prime Minister announced a new exemption to help immediate family members of Canadian citizens and permanent residents to come to Canada.

Prime Minister Trudeau began his address to Canadians Monday by speaking about racism in Canada. He says too often people are treated like criminals instead of getting the supports they need.

During the question and answer portion of Trudeau's address, he took numerous questions about protests across the country, including the one he took part in and the lack of physical distancing involved in those protests. Some reporters asking about the conflicting messages the people of Canada are receiving from the government telling them to stay home and apart while the Prime Minister joined protesters.

In response, the Prime Minister says it's important demonstrators try to practice physical distancing as they protest for a better world and that they should try and strike that balance.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses Canadians from outside his home in Ottawa on the federal government's response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.