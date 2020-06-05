158761
Canada  

Liberal MP Marwan Tabbara faces assault, break and enter, harassment charges

Liberal MP charged

The Canadian Press - | Story: 302007

The Prime Minister's Office says it learned this morning about multiple criminal charges laid against Liberal MP Marwan Tabbara and is "looking into the matter."

Global News first reported the MP for the Ontario riding of Kitchener South-Hespeler has been charged with two counts of assault, one count of breaking and entering to commit an indictable offence, and one count of criminal harassment.

The charges follow Tabbara's arrest on April 10 in Guelph, Ont.

Tabbara's office is refusing to comment.

Tabbara, first elected in 2015, is scheduled to appear in court June 19.

