Prime Minister Trudeau addresses nation on COVID-19 update

YouTube CPAC

UPDATE 8:52 a.m.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government is offering $14 billion to the provincial and territorial governments for measures to keep COVID-19 under control.

Trudeau has announced a one-time, non-taxable payment of up to $600 for Canadians with disabilities.

"I’m announcing support for people with disabilities, giving an update on the work we’re doing with provinces and territories to safely restart our economy, and more."

ORIGINAL 8:06 a.m.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau provides an update on federal response to COVID-19.