Despite COVID-19, Canadians optimistic about future finances

'Sunny' financial outlook

A new report by the Angus Reid Institute indicates that in spite of the impact of COVID-19 on Canada's economy, one in three Canadians remain positive about their long-term financial situation.
 
The impact of COVID-19 on Canada’s economy has been well chronicled: shrunken growth, lost jobs, stock market havoc, and unprecedented government spending to shore up the households hit hardest. However, despite living through some of the most volatile few months in living memory, the study indicates, for some, things are sunnier than they were six months ago.

One-in-three Canadians, 32 per cent, say they are worse off now than they were last year, a number comparable to previous years of non-pandemic period polling. Meanwhile, the percentage saying they are better off now than they were last year at this time has ticked upward to 24 per cent.

The study also finds that optimism, too, has risen. The number who say they will be better off next year at this time has risen to 30 per cent, from 15 per cent at the end of 2018, and 21 per cent at the end of 2019.

Some of the pessimists indicate a lack of confidence in the Trudeau government’s ability to prevent a deepening economic crisis in the coming weeks and months. The majority, 58 per cent, of Canadians say they are not confident in Trudeau’s capacity to minimize economic damage.

Other interesting findings show that we are virtually split on whether health or the economy is most important, 51 per cent are more worried about becoming sick, 49 per cent say their primary concern is further economic harm.

For the first time in 15 months, climate change is not listed among the top two biggest concerns for Canadians, being trumped by healthcare and the economy.

