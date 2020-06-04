158761
158634
Canada  

New study is first full list of species that only exist in Canada

Only in Canada, eh?

The Canadian Press - | Story: 301856

For the first time, Canadian biologists have come up with a list of plants, insects and animals that don't exist in any other country and many of them are in danger of extinction if they haven't died out already.

Nature Conservancy of Canada biologist Dan Kraus says he was surprised there wasn't a comprehensive list of species endemic to Canada, so he decided to make one.

His initial findings show 308 species and subspecies that have only been found to exist in Canada, including 21 butterflies, 40 moths, 21 mammals and 11 birds.

Almost 40 per cent of them are critically imperilled or imperilled and eight are already extinct, including the Dawson caribou and Labrador duck.

Kraus says he is hoping the list will spur additional research to identify and protect endemic species because there is "no plan B" for them.

He says the list is a work in progress, with more than 160 additional species listed as possibly endemic and other new ones being identified all the time.

The full report can be viewed here.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Canada News

Canada
157940
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
158310
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
158682
156223
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


Beluga whale deliberately soaks man then laughs about it

Must Watch
Who said Beluga wales don’t have a sense of humour?
Little boy loves big blueberries
Must Watch
21-month-old Hudson found some, “big, big...
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Thursday morning awesomeness.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Tom Cruise to film Mission: Impossible 7 in specially built pandemic-proof ‘village’
Showbiz
Tom Cruise and his fellow Mission: Impossible 7 producers are...



158780