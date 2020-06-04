Prime Minister Trudeau addresses nation on latest COVID-19 news

YouTube CPAC

UPDATE 8:55 a.m.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed seniors in his daily address outside Rideau Hall.

"Seniors, who have given so much to our country, are among the most threatened by the COVID-19 pandemic."

The Prime Minister, today announced that seniors eligible for the Old Age Security pension and the Guaranteed Income Supplement will receive their special one-time, tax-free payment during the week of July 6. Through this measure and others, the government is providing nearly $900 more for single seniors and more than $1,500 for senior couples, on top of their existing benefits, to help these vulnerable Canadians with extra costs during the pandemic.

The federal government promised to spend $2.5 billion on May 12.

Seniors eligible for the OAS pension will receive a payment of $300, and those also eligible for the GIS will receive an additional $200, for a total of $500.

UPDATE 8:52 a.m.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says new federal data shows that COVID-19 is in decline across Canada but the country is not out of the woods.

Trudeau says a new modelling report will be released later today that shows many communities are seeing very low numbers of new cases and most of them can be traced.

He says it is encouraging that the virus is "slowing and in some places even stopping" but in some places there are still large numbers of new cases.

Trudeau says the continuing threat means that as more people start returning to working outside their homes, adhering to physical distancing measures and wearing masks remains very important.

He says the country also has to do better at testing and tracing contacts of people who contract the novel coronavirus to stamp out flare-ups.

There are more than 91,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the country but outside of Quebec and Ontario the number of new cases being identified each day is very low.

– The Canadian Press

UPDATE 8:26 a.m.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says new federal modelling shows that COVID-19 is in decline across Canada but the country is not out of the woods.

He says the continuing threat means that as more people start working out in public, adhering to physical distancing measures and wearing masks remains very important.

And he says the country will have to do better at testing and tracing contacts of people who contract the novel coronavirus to stamp out flare-ups.

ORIGINAL 8:10 a.m.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau provides an update on federal response to COVID-19.