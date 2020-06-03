158636
158634
Canada  

Meng hearing schedule to expand; lawyers ask for 'referee' in case

Meng case may run to 2021

The Canadian Press - | Story: 301761

Legal arguments at the B.C. Supreme Court in the extradition case of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou may stretch into next year.

Crown lawyer Robert Frater told the court Wednesday that lawyers for both sides will propose a new schedule later this month that would bring the hearings to a close in early 2021 at the latest, instead of this fall.

The Unites States wants Canada to extradite Meng over allegations she misrepresented the company's relationship with Skycom Tech Co., putting HSBC at risk of violating U.S. sanction against Iran, a charge both she and Huawei deny.

Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes dismissed the first phase of arguments last week by Meng's lawyers who claimed the case should be thrown out because the U.S. allegations against her wouldn't be a crime in Canada.

Frater says the Crown will be disclosing new documents to Meng's lawyers on Friday and the defence may pursue further litigation regarding privileged information.

Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes agreed to consider appointing a "referee," whom the defence suggested should be a retired judge, to accelerate access to disclosure information.

Holmes says that while she has experience with independent arbiters in the pre-trial phase of a case, she has never appointed one in a case that already had a dedicated judge.

"I certainly would be willing to consider it. Quite frankly, it's not something I have done before so I would need to know how the process would work," Holmes says.

Defence lawyer Scott Fenton says the responsibilities of the referee could be worked out and presented to the court for its review and approval.

The idea would be to offload most of the decisions about which documents or information must be released to the defence and if either side wants to dispute a ruling, that challenge would come to Holmes.

"It can bring tremendous efficiency to this somewhat tedious process of working out privilege claims," he says.

The court is preparing to hear several other arguments in the case, including whether the way Meng was arrested and detained at Vancouver's airport in December 2018 constituted an abuse of process.

According to the original schedule, the final legal arguments were to have occurred this fall as long as the extradition proceeding wasn't thrown out before then.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Canada News

Canada
156714
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
158310
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
157421
158263
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
157743


Jaime King arrested at Black Lives Matter protest

Showbiz
Jaime King has been arrested at a Black Lives Matter protest. The 41-year-old actress broke the news to fans on her Twitter page...
Never let me go!
Must Watch
Mason keeps moving and Love Bird just wants a hug!
Weird Cars
Uncategorized
Have you ever seen these makes and models?
Weird Cars (2)
Galleries
Prince Harry’s charity made $5 million after wedding to Meghan
Showbiz
Prince Harry's charity Sentebale enjoyed an income of almost...



150928