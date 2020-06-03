Garneau expands required use of face masks when travelling

Photo: The Canadian Press

Federal Transport Minister Marc Garneau is expanding the required use of face coverings on planes, trains, ships and transit to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Effective at noon on Thursday, airline flight crew and airport workers will be required to wear non-medical masks, in addition to the existing requirement for passengers.

Railway operators will have to notify passengers to wear a face covering when physical distancing of two metres from others can't be maintained, or as requested by the rail companies.

All railway workers will be required to be given face coverings and ensure they are worn according to risk or when mandated by local authorities.

Marine workers will be advised to possess a face covering that will be worn depending on the workplace risk, when physical distancing can't be maintained or where local authorities require it.

Practices for the use of personal protective equipment, including masks, will be established for trucking, motor coaches and transit in collaboration with provinces, territories and industry.

"My top concern continues to be the well-being of the transportation workers and the travelling public," Garneau says in a statement.

"The use of face coverings can limit the transmission of the virus where physical distancing cannot be maintained."