COVID outbreak at Ontario farm grows, 164 people test positive

A southwestern Ontario health unit says that a COVID-19 outbreak at a farm in Norfolk County has grown.

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit says in an update that 164 people have now tested positive for the virus.

The health unit said Sunday that 85 workers had tested positive for the virus, while late Sunday the municipality's mayor said the number was 120.

The health unit says seven people have been admitted to hospital.

In all, 210 people from the farm have been tested for the virus, with 46 testing negative.

The health unit says it is working with the farm's management to contain the outbreak in the residences of migrant workers.