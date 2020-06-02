158636
158634
Canada  

COVID outbreak at Ontario farm grows, 164 people test positive

Farm outbreak at 164 cases

The Canadian Press - | Story: 301615

A southwestern Ontario health unit says that a COVID-19 outbreak at a farm in Norfolk County has grown.

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit says in an update that 164 people have now tested positive for the virus.

The health unit said Sunday that 85 workers had tested positive for the virus, while late Sunday the municipality's mayor said the number was 120.

The health unit says seven people have been admitted to hospital.

In all, 210 people from the farm have been tested for the virus, with 46 testing negative.

The health unit says it is working with the farm's management to contain the outbreak in the residences of migrant workers.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Canada News

Canada
156259
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
158310
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
157421
156223
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
157242


Tuesday Meme Dump- June 2, 2020

Galleries
Hot memes for your enjoyment.
Tuesday Meme Dump- June 2, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Jenga wizard
Must Watch
Woah.
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Tuesday morning awesomeness.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose



153220
150928