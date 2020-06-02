158636
Canada  

Prime Minister Trudeau addresses Canadians on latest virus news

Trudeau virus update

Story: 301613

YouTube CPAC

UPDATE 8:12 a.m.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau battling a case of the hiccups Tuesday morning gave an update on personal protective equipment.

"We’re focused on getting our front line workers the supplies and personal protective equipment they need to stay healthy and keep you safe."

Trudeau, says they've received millions of masks and gloves and indicates they are producing personal protective equipment here in Canada and is spending money for testing. Trudeau says the government has ordered millions of syringes for when a vaccine is available.

ORIGINAL 7:54 a.m.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses Canadians from outside his home in Ottawa on the federal government's response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
 

