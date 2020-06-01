Mom of toddler found dead outside church says she can't forgive

Photo: The Canadian Press Tasha Mack

The mother of a toddler whose lifeless body was found outside an Edmonton church says she doesn't think she'll ever forgive the people responsible for her son's death.

Dalyce Raine's victim impact statement was read at a sentencing hearing today for Tasha-Lee Doreen Mack, who has been convicted of manslaughter.

The child's father, Joey Crier, has also been found guilty of manslaughter.

Anthony Joseph Raine was 19 months old when he was found dead outside the Good Shepherd Anglican Church in April 2017.

Dalyce Raine says in her statement that she thought her son was in good care with his father and she questioned why Crier didn't bring Anthony back to her.

Crier has not yet been sentenced, but a judge has said he will reduce Crier's overall sentence, because he has been assaulted in jail and spends much of his time in segregated custody

Both Mack and Crier were initially charged with second-degree murder.