158636
154041
Canada  

Dozens of businesses damaged as Montreal protest turns violent

11 arrested at protest

- | Story: 301510

Eleven people have been arrested after tensions flared between protesters and police following a Montreal anti-racism demonstration on Sunday.

While the formal rally took place without incident, the situation later degenerated when some protesters smashed windows and lit fires and were met with pepper spray and tear gas from officers.

Montreal police say nine of the arrests are for breaking and entering, one is for armed assault and one is for mischief.

They say they have received 70 reports of damage to stores and other acts of mischief, and more arrests could follow.

The demonstrators had gathered to denounce racism and police impunity following the death of George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis on Monday after pleading for air while a white police officer pressed a knee on his neck.

Montreal police declared the gathering illegal after they say projectiles were thrown at officers, who responded with pepper spray and tear gas.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Canada News

Canada
157395
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
158310
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
151857
156223
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


Thoughtful parrot wants to know if you are okay

Must Watch
Milo the Indian ringneck parrot would love to know if everyone is okay. Just listen to what he has to say!
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Monday mornings always turn out better when you start with the...
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
David & Victoria Beckham plot secret underground tunnel
Showbiz
David and Victoria Beckham have reportedly requested planning...
Entertainment Week in Review – May 31, 2020
Must Watch
Rob Balsdon’s Entertainment Week in Review for May 31,



158780
158535