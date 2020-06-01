Assault where boy hit in head with hammer appears unprovoked

Photo: The Canadian Press

Police say a Winnipeg teen will likely suffer life-altering injuries after being struck in the head with a hammer during an assault that investigators believe was unprovoked.

Police say they responded to a call about an assault on Sekirk Avenue late Saturday morning, and the officers arrived to find a 15-year-old boy on the sidewalk with serious head trauma.

The boy had been hit with a hammer in the back of his head, and police say it was still embedded there when they arrived.

He was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he remained on Sunday.

No arrests had been made by late Sunday afternoon, but police say there was good video from a surveillance camera and that they believe one male suspect is responsible.

Dakota Grozelle, who says he was with his brother walking into a pizza shop Saturday when they saw the injured boy, says the teen remained conscious and they talked with him until first-responders arrived.

"My brother started freaking out and he told me, 'Look, there's somebody on the ground there with a hammer in his head,'" Grozelle said on Sunday.

"I looked and I was kind of freaked out because I kind of recognized the person," he said. "He's one of my friends that I met on the street here, cause I like to help the community a lot."