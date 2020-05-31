158540
Canada  

Ottawa pledges millions to promote holiday travel in Canada during pandemic

$70M for local travel

- | Story: 301461

Ottawa is earmarking millions of dollars for the promotion of holiday travel inside Canada as it seeks to help the tourism industry weather the COVID-19 pandemic.

The money announced by Economic Development Minister Melanie Joly this morning includes $30 million that was originally earmarked for attracting foreign visitors to Canada.

The funding will instead be used to help provinces and territories encourage Canadians to discover their "own backyard" as the country's international borders remain largely closed due to COVID-19.

The government is also setting aside around $40 million so tourism agencies in southern and northern Ontario as well as western Canada can adapt their operations to the pandemic.

The funding comes as some tourism industry leaders are asking for all levels of government to clarify and co-ordinate their rules and regulations around travel ahead of the summer season.

The tourism industry employs about one in 11 Canadians and a report last month suggested it could lose up to $47 billion this year because of the pandemic.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Canada News

Canada
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
156675
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
158287
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
158264


Sleepy dog makes a funny face

Must Watch
This dog is so tired.
Funny animals
Galleries
These animals definitely have some big personalities.
Funny animals (2)
Galleries
Duckling bath time zoomies
Must Watch
These little babies know the call of the water.
Prince William struggling with numbers while homeschooling his kids
Showbiz
Homeschooling isn't going entirely to plan for Prince...



157498