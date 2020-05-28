Warrant issued for arrest of former PQ leader Boisclair on sex assault charges

Photo: The Canadian Press Former PQ chief, Andre Boisclair, exits a police station in Quebec City, on November 9, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Vincent Fradet

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of former Parti Quebecois leader Andre Boisclair on charges that he used a weapon to commit a sexual assault.

The warrant signed by a Quebec court judge and dated May 27 says the alleged assault took place in Montreal on Jan. 8, 2014, and that a second person participated.

Boisclair will need to present himself at a police station before being formally charged in a court.

The 54-year-old is facing two charges related to a single, unidentified victim.

If convicted, the charge carries a maximum sentence of 14 years in prison.

Boisclair served as the leader of the PQ from November 2005 until his resignation in May 2007.