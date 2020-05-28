Chief says Manitoba First Nation going ahead with powwow

Photo: Contributed Chief Cornell McLean

A Manitoba chief says his community will hold its annual powwow next month even if provincial public-health orders continue to limit the size of public gatherings.

"It is our culture," said Chief Cornell McLean of the Lake Manitoba First Nation.

Thousands of people usually travel across the country to dance and reconnect during the powwow season. This year, most traditional gatherings have been cancelled or delayed over concerns about the novel coronavirus or due to restrictions on how many people can gather.

Two months ago, Lake Manitoba was one of the first reserves in the province to restrict travel in and out of the community, about 160 kilometres north of Winnipeg. Many other First Nations followed. McLean said there have been no cases of COVID-19 in the region.

He said it has been difficult for many residents as they deal with the stress of isolation, financial strain and concern over their families. Some have turned to alcohol or drugs, he said.

He believes the powwow that is being organized will bring healing.

"It's important because we are trying to … start that healing process for our members."

There have been 292 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba; however, the number of infections has stagnated over the last few weeks. Wednesday marked the fifth consecutive day without a new case and there were only 14 active.

McLean and his council watched as the provincial government began to loosen restrictions this month. He said they decided to move forward with the powwow next month when the limit on outdoor gatherings was increased to 50 people.

"We will make sure that social distancing is being followed," said the chief, who added that anyone not feeling well should not attend the event June 19-21.

"We won't have people standing arm in arm, that's for sure, but we will find a way to make it work for our community."