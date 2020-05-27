Search continues for missing fisherman; three bodies found

Photo: Melissa Mayo-Norman

The search for a young fisherman missing since Monday evening continued off the south coast of Newfoundland Wednesday as the community mourned the loss of three men from the same family whose bodies were recovered.

The Canadian Coast Guard confirmed that one vessel searched through Tuesday night in the area near the mouth of Placentia Bay where the fishing boat is believed to have sunk. It was joined Wednesday morning by two more vessels, a Hercules aircraft and a Cormorant helicopter.

Eileen Norman of St. Lawrence, N.L., told The Canadian Press that the body of her brother-in-law Ed Norman, 67, had been found Tuesday. The bodies of his son Scott Norman, in his mid-30s, and his nephew Jody Norman, 42, were also recovered.

Isaac Kettle, a close family friend of the two younger men who is in his early 30s, remains missing.

"They were a great bunch of men and boys," John Norman, Ed's brother, said by phone from St. Lawrence on Wednesday.

He remembered his brother as a "relentless worker" and lifelong fisherman who never hesitated to help family and friends and mentored younger relatives in the trade.

"He never stopped, he was always at something," Norman said "I'll miss him being around (for) companionship. And anything I wanted done, all I had to do was call him."

He praised Scott and Jody Norman as young men eager to help out with any fixes around the house. "They'd be right here in five minutes," he said.

Lt.-Gov. Judy Foote shared a statement Tuesday night offering condolences to the families on behalf of the province.

"I share in the heartbreak with the people of St. Lawrence," the statement read. "We join in the hope of Isaac Kettle's family and friends for his safe return."

Premier Dwight Ball offered condolences to the families at a COVID-19 news conference, describing the news as "heartbreaking for our province."

The men were aboard a 12-metre fishing vessel that did not return as planned Monday night. The town of approximately 1,200 people was in mourning Wednesday, as residents rallied for the search to continue to provide closure to Kettle's family.