Canada  

Banff gets ready to welcome tourists as national park opens

Some towns opening arms

As municipalities struggle with whether to welcome travellers and tourists, Banff has decided to open its arms and welcome visitors again.

CTV News is reporting that Banff will take measures to make social distancing a little easier – closing a two-block stretch of Banff Avenue from June 5 to Sept 11.

Iconic businesses like the Banff Springs Hotel have been shut down since March as part of the effort to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some national parks have also been given the green light to open, as of June 1, with 29 of 48 National Parks, including Banff National Park to open then.

-with files from CTV News

