Canada  

Prime Minister Trudeau addresses Canadians on COVID-19

Trudeau points to job listings

UPDATE 8:48 a.m.

Wednesday morning was Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's 65th early morning address to Canadians from Ottawa.

Today the Prime Minister implored Canadian businesses to re-hire their employees and pointed to the 45,000 job postings listed in Canada right now.
“During the first few weeks of the crisis, people’s lives were turned upside down. Hundreds of thousands of Canadians lost their job through no fault of their own, without warning, because of this pandemic. It put enormous financial pressure on everyone from students, to young professionals, to families,” Trudeau said Wednesday.

More than 8 million unemployed Canadians continue to claim the $2,000 Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) but the government has hoped that as more businesses are allowed to reopen they would bring back laid-off staff with the help of a 75 per cent wage subsidy.

ORIGINAL 8:10 a.m.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses Canadians from outside his home in Ottawa on the federal government's response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
 

-with files from CTV News

