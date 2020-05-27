158442
Canada  

COVID-19 rent aid for businesses to cost $520 million: PBO

Rent aid to cost $520M

- | Story: 301073

Parliament's spending watchdog estimates a federal program aimed at giving small businesses a break on their rent could cost the public purse $520 million this fiscal year.

Budget officer Yves Giroux's report this morning puts caveats on that estimate, owing in particular to the lack of clear precedent for this kind of program.

His report says that means the assumptions about industry eligibility and uptake by landlords "rely heavily on judgment."

The program offers forgivable loans to cover half monthly rents in April, May and June, as long as landlords drop rents by at least 75 per cent over the same period for eligible small businesses.

Property owners with up to 10 eligible tenants were able to apply Monday and Tuesday,

All other landlords can apply over the remainder of the week.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Canada News

Canada
157395
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
156675
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
152096
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


Blueberries for the bearded dragon

Must Watch
Bearded dragon can’t hold back his excitement for blueberries.
Off the roof, into the cup
Must Watch
Nice one, dad.
Jennifer Lopez ‘a little heartbroken’ about postponed summer wedding
Showbiz
Jennifer Lopez is “a little heartbroken” after the...
Thrift store treasures
Galleries
Thrift store finds are one of a kind…
Mom’s dancing baby videos are giving us life
Must Watch
No genre of music holding this baby back from dancing.



157844