Calgary mayor warns against large gatherings in parks

Photo: The Canadian Press A bicycle police officer patrols Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto on Sunday, May 24, 2020

Calgary's mayor is warning citizens "don't be like Toronto" and congregate in large numbers in parks.

Naheed Nenshi made the comment in reference to thousands of people who squeezed into a downtown Toronto park on Saturday, despite calls from public health officials to avoid large gatherings.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has called the behaviour "reckless" and suggested those who were there get tested for COVID-19.

Toronto is one of the Canadian cities hit hardest by the virus, with over 10,000 confirmed cases and 768 deaths.

Nenshi is advising Calgarians against going to four popular parks in their city.

He is also urging people to find other areas for recreation.

"I just want to say to Calgarians, a sentence that Calgarians don't need any reminding of — don't be like Toronto," Nenshi said Tuesday during a news conference.

"We have a beautiful city that is full of green spaces. There are great opportunities to get together in your own neighbourhood in non-traditional spaces."

While its number of active cases is declining, Calgary remains the provincial epicentre of the virus, with almost 600 active cases and 101 of Alberta's 138 deaths.