International Missing Children's Day brings extra focus to cases

Missing children remembered

Around the world, May 25 is marked as a day of remembrance for children who have gone missing, and those who have been found. 

International Missing Children's Day serves as a reminder of the continued effort to bring lost kids home safely, says Missing Children Society of Canada (MCSC) chief executive Amanda Pick.

"Our children deserve safe communities where they can grow and thrive. Today reminds us that we must work together to find our missing children and protect them from future harm."

In 2019, more than 40,000 children were reported missing in Canada. 

This year, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is challenging communities in ways they have never experienced before, says MCSC, leaving vulnerable children at an even greater risk. 

MCSC has been engaged in the search for missing children and helping to support the families of missing children since 1986. For more information, visit the website

