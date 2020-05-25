Actor Nathan Fillion thanks Edmonton gas jockey who helped his mom

Photo: Facebook Nathan Fillion

A kind gesture at an Edmonton gas station has caught the eye of a well-known TV celebrity.

"The other day in Canada, a woman buying gas at a Costco had trouble with her credit card. The attendant bought her gas out of his own pocket and asked only that she pay it forward," actor Nathan Fillion posted to his Facebook page on Friday.

"That Costco was in Edmonton, that attendant was Les Thompson, and Les? That woman was my mother. You restore my faith in humanity, sir."

The post has received 27,000 shares and thousands of comments.

Fillion is a Canadian-American actor, best known for leading roles in TV police dramas Castle and The Rookie, as well as portraying Capt. "Mal" Reynolds in Firefly and Serenity.

Fillion said he and his father were sending three iPads and headphones to a nearby senior care facility "so that folks there can visit with their families.

"Right now, we could all stand to be less afraid, and a little more Les," he wrote.