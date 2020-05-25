Canadians want government to step in at long-term care facilities

Photo: Angus Reid Institute

The COVID-19 pandemic has shined a light on the grim realities at long-term care facilities and how seniors and people who cannot take care of themselves are living.

A new study from the Angus Reid Institute reveals that two-thirds of Canadians want the government to take over or nationalize long-term care facilities in order to create increased safety and health outcomes for people staying there. One-third of Canadians disagree with this.

Recent data shows that 82 per cent of coronavirus deaths in Canada have occurred in long-term care facilities.

When it comes to whether or not the government should take over or nationalize long-term care facilities, the main factor in differing opinions is political affiliation. People who voted for the Conservatives last year are divided with 47 per cent in favour of nationalization and 53 per cent in opposition of it.

Among previous supporters of the other main parties, three-quarters are in favour of government control of privately owned long-term care facilities.

Long-term care facilities are currently operating under provincial jurisdiction and they are not subject to the Canada Health Act. In an effort to extend the law to these facilities, the National Union of Public and General Employees has asked the federal government to include these facilities to ensure consistent standards.

In response, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has stated that this will be considered once a post-pandemic review takes place.

