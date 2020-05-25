158442
Canada  

Founder wants to buy back Cirque du soleil, keep HQ in Montreal

Laliberte wants Cirque back

- | Story: 300865

Cirque du soleil founder Guy Laliberte says he wants to buy back the internationally celebrated circus company he created more than 35 years ago.

Laliberte, who sold his remaining shares in the famed circus last February, told a popular television show Sunday night he wants to put an ownership team together and buy the company back.

"Today, I took the decision to embark on the purchasing process," he said on Radio-Canada's Tout le monde en parle. The circus, however, owes more than $1.25 billion to creditors and has been shut down since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Laliberte said the circus company he created in 1984 "gave me so much and if I can help, we'll be there."

He sold the 10 per cent he had remaining in the company to Quebec's pension fund, Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec, last February. The amount wasn't made public but the value of that block of shares has been estimated at more than $100 million.

Theatre directors Franco Dragone of Italy, and Robert Lepage of Quebec have both shown interest, Laliberte said, in relaunching the Cirque du soleil.

The Quebec government has signalled it was ready to help the circus financially. Economy Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon confirmed last week the provincial government was in talks with potential investors.

Montreal-based media giant Quebecor has also voiced a desire to buy a stake in the company.

Laliberte said his intention was to keep the headquarters of the celebrated circus in Montreal and to hire mainly Quebecers to run the company.

The Cirque du soleil recently received an urgent injection of funds to help bridge the company through the crisis and pay back creditors. Its three principal shareholders — TPG Capital, Chinese company Fosun and the Caisse — gave it about $70 million.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Canada News

Canada
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
156675
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
151858
154280
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
156255


Dog falls off couch while itching himself

Must Watch
This adorable three-year-old french bulldog was scratching himself on the couch. He wanted to take off his t-shirt but took a...
Screaming / Barking sea lion
Must Watch
Awww, he’s so cute….
Randy Jackson rejoins Journey
Music
Journey frontman Neal Schon has welcomed former bassist Randy...
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Monday morning suck a little less when you start them with the...
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose



156707