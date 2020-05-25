156834
Canada  

Ford says anyone who wants a COVID-19 test will get one

Tests for all who want them

- | Story: 300838

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced Sunday that anyone in the province can get tested for COVID-19, regardless of whether they have symptoms, as cases continued to mount and officials criticized thousands of people who gathered in a Toronto park a day earier.

The premier said mass testing is the province's best defence against the virus, adding that the only way for the province to reach its testing capacity of nearly 25,000 is for people to show up to provincial assessment centres. Currenly, daily testing rates hover around 11,000.

"If you are worried you have COVID-19, or that you've been exposed to someone who has COVID-19, even if you're not showing symptoms, please go get a test," Ford said during a televised speech on Sunday.

"You will not be turned away, you don't need an appointment, just show up."

A spokeswoman for the Minister of Health later said in an email that the province doesn't anticipate demand for tests outpacing supply, even with this directive.

The messaging is a marked change from earlier guidelines for the general public, which said that only people displaying one or more symptoms of the novel coronavirus should be tested.

Ford also said a new detailed testing strategy targeting specific sectors will be unveiled next week.

The announcement comes as cases continue to mount in Ontario, with 460 confirmed cases reported on Sunday along with 25 deaths related to the virus.

The Ministry of Health said it completed 11,383 tests over the previous 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the premier criticized Torontonians who flocked to a popular downtown park on Saturday after city officials said thousands of people at Trinity Bellwoods Park were flouting physical distancing rules.

"I thought it was a rock concert in the beginning when I went out there, I was in shock," Ford said.

"I get it, it's a beautiful day out, everyone wants to get out and have a great time ... but the images I saw, we just can't have that right now, it's just too many people too close."

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Canada News

Canada
158271
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
156675
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
152912
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
154280


Screaming / Barking sea lion

Must Watch
Awww, he’s so cute….
Randy Jackson rejoins Journey
Music
Journey frontman Neal Schon has welcomed former bassist Randy...
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Monday morning suck a little less when you start them with the...
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Online reviews
Galleries
These online reviews will make you laugh,



156707