156606
Canada  

Canadian peacekeeping levels hit lowest level in 60-plus years

Peacekeeping's all-time low

- | Story: 300658

Canada's contributions to peacekeeping have reached what is believed to be an all-time low even as the Liberal government makes its final push for a United Nations Security Council seat.

UN figures show Canada had just 35 military and police officers deployed on peacekeeping missions around the world at the end of April.

Walter Dorn, a peacekeeping expert at the Canadian Forces College, says that is the smallest number since at least 1956.

The figures are all the more striking given the Liberal government's past promises to contribute up to 600 military members and 150 police officers to UN peacekeeping.

The decline can be partly attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has resulted in fewer overseas deployments for the Canadian Armed Forces.

It could nonetheless hurt the government's chances of securing a seat on the UN Security Council next month, as the two other countries vying for a spot, Norway and Ireland, both had more peacekeepers in the field than Canada.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Canada News

Canada
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
156675
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
157489
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


Owner annoys dogs

Must Watch
Owner annoys her dogs with all the things that they do to HER! Too funny.
Bernie the French Bulldog morning stretch farts
Must Watch
Every single morning, Bernie stretches his back using...
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Friday morning awesomeness.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Gigi Hadid was ‘a few months pregnant’ during Fashion Week
Showbiz
Gigi Hadid has revealed she was already a “few months...



157844
150928