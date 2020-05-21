Terry Fox runners by Adidas appear on eBay with huge markup

Photo: Twitter/Adidas Canada

Terry Fox's brother isn't surprised the limited-edition Adidas shoes honouring the 40th anniversary of Fox's Marathon of Hope are being resold on eBay with a significant markup.

CTV News Vancouver reports the special release runners priced at $130 per pair sold out online in just minutes, with 100 per cent of proceeds going to the Terry Fox Foundation to support cancer research.

Adidas styled the blue sneakers similarly to the three-stripe runner worn by Fox during his famous marathon journey, and also created t-shirts for the anniversary.

It wasn't long before the commemorative runners turned up on eBay for resale.

One seller was asking nearly 10 times the original price at $1,250, and others had the shoes listed for sale prices of $1,000, $500 and $465.

"We knew that would happen and that’s just where we are today and people are able to do that and you can’t control that," says Fox's older brother Fred, who missed out on a pair himself.

"I guess I wasn’t as quick on the draw as I thought I was.

"We just hope that maybe some of the extra money folks are making on reselling the shoes that people would turn around and give it back to Terry Fox Foundation and cancer research."

The 2020 Terry Fox Run has been changed to a virtual run in light of COVID-19 restrictions on large event gatherings. For more information and registration, visit the website.

– with files from CTV Vancouver