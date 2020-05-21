156606
Costco Canada now asking customers to wear masks

Costco Canada is now asking all customers to wear a mask or face covering to visit their stores. 

The chain announced the updated policy online Thursday.

“Public health experts recommend the use of masks or face coverings in public settings. To protect our members and employees, it is recommended that all Costco members and guests wear a mask or face covering that covers the mouth and nose, at all times while on Costco premises,” Costco said online.

Children under the age of two and people unable to wear a face covering due to a medical condition will be exempt.

“The use of a mask or face covering should not be seen as a substitute for social distancing,” Costco’s statement continued. "Please continue to observe rules regarding appropriate distancing while on Costco premises. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation."

Costco’s statement used both the terms “recommendation” and “requirement,” so it is unclear at this point if the policy will be enforced in any way.

Face masks have been required by Costco customers in the United States since May 4.

