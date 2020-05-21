Prime Minister announces additional support for Indigenous people

YouTube CPAC

Prime Minister Trudeau announced Thursday morning that the Government of Canada recognizes that Indigenous peoples have unique needs and today rolled out $75 million in new funding for Indigenous organizations providing services to Indigenous peoples in urban centres and off-reserve.

“COVID-19 is having unique impacts on First Nations, Inuit, and Métis across our country. For Indigenous peoples living off reserve, in urban centres, or separated from their communities, it can be even more challenging to access the help they need. We are listening to Indigenous peoples and organizations, and providing them with support to respond to this crisis,” says Prime Minister Trudeau.

This additional funding will support more community-based projects that address the critical needs of Indigenous populations during this crisis, including food security, mental health support services, and sanitation and protective equipment. It could also help with other needs, such as support for Elders, transportation, and educational materials for Indigenous children and youth. Funding for projects will start rolling out in the coming weeks.

The government had previously promised $15 million in funding for services such as counselling, health care, food and supportive housing.

More than a million Indigenous people live in cities or off reserves, Trudeau says, and they deserve good services that are culturally appropriate.

