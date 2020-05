The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada

Photo: The Canadian Press A couple sits at a restaurant patio on Granville Street in Vancouver, Wednesday.

The latest numbers of confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in Canada as of May 21:

There are 80,142 confirmed and presumptive cases in Canada.

_ Quebec: 44,775 confirmed (including 3,718 deaths, 12,822 resolved)

_ Ontario: 23,774 confirmed (including 1,962 deaths, 18,190 resolved)

_ Alberta: 6,735 confirmed (including 128 deaths, 5,637 resolved)

_ British Columbia: 2,467 confirmed (including 149 deaths, 2,001 resolved)

_ Nova Scotia: 1,045 confirmed (including 57 deaths, 956 resolved)

_ Saskatchewan: 620 confirmed (including 7 deaths, 494 resolved)

_ Manitoba: 279 confirmed (including 7 deaths, 260 resolved), 11 presumptive

_ Newfoundland and Labrador: 260 confirmed (including 3 deaths, 253 resolved)

_ New Brunswick: 120 confirmed (including 120 resolved)

_ Prince Edward Island: 27 confirmed (including 27 resolved)

_ Repatriated Canadians: 13 confirmed (including 13 resolved)

_ Yukon: 11 confirmed (including 11 resolved)

_ Northwest Territories: 5 confirmed (including 5 resolved)

_ Nunavut: No confirmed cases

_ Total: 80,142 (11 presumptive, 80,131 confirmed including 6,031 deaths, 40,789 resolved)