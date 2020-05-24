Terry Fox Run celebrates 40th anniversary by going virtual

Photo: CTV News

The 40th annual Terry Fox Run has been transformed into a virtual event this year, as a result of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions on large event gatherings.

This year's event hosted by The Terry Fox Foundation will take place from coast to coast on Sunday, Sept. 20 as participants throughout the nation complete their run virtually.

The tag line for the annual event is “Terry Fox Run 2020. One Day. Your Way.” The event will unite Canadians in spirit, not in person, "because cancer research cannot wait for COVID-19 to be over, because Terry asked us to try, [and] because it's the 40th anniversary of Terry's Marathon of Hope!"

Residents are encouraged to register as an individual, family or team, to participate from their own neighbourhoods or backyards in a virtual walk, ride or run.

To register or for more information, click here.