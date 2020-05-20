Prime Minister Trudeau addresses Canadians on Latest COVID-19

YouTube CPAC

UPDATE 8:47 a.m.

Prime Minister Trudeau says Canadians are focused on keeping their jobs and paying their bills right now.

“Canadians want to know that their jobs are protected and their families are safe and healthy. That’s why we’re stepping up to provide support that will keep workers on the payroll, protect middle class jobs, and help Canadians recover quickly once we make it through these difficult times,” says Trudeau.

The Prime Minister also announced that application documents and updated criteria for Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance (CECRA) for small businesses are now available, and that the program will be opened for applications beginning May 25.

This program will provide forgivable loans to eligible commercial property owners, who in turn will give a rent reduction of at least 75 per cent for April and May (retroactive), and June, to their small business tenants.

CECRA will provide important relief for small businesses experiencing financial hardship, and is another measure that helps businesses keep Canadians on the payroll. Applications will be accepted through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation website beginning on May 25, and application documents can be accessed now.

“The COVID-19 pandemic continues to have a profound impact on Canadians. We thank and commend the many property owners who have already taken action to help their tenants during this crisis. With CECRA, the Government of Canada is stepping up to support Canada’s small businesses. The forgivable loans will significantly lower the rent for small business tenants and keep them prepared to bounce back when this crisis subsides.”

UPDATE 8:35 a.m.

Prime Minister Trudeau is urging Canadians not to let out guard down as people begin to get back to work.

The Prime Minister also pointed out the loan program for Canada's largest companies is not a bailout but rather bridge financing. The loans are designed to help companies weather the COVID-19 storm and protect jobs.

ORIGINAL 8:02 a.m.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau provides an update from outside his home in Ottawa on the federal government's response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.