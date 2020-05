The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada

Photo: The Canadian Press People line up at a mobile COVID-19 testing clinic, Tuesday, in Montreal.

The latest numbers of confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in Canada as of May 20:

_ Quebec: 44,197 confirmed (including 3,647 deaths, 12,497 resolved)

_ Ontario: 23,384 confirmed (including 1,919 deaths, 17,898 resolved)

_ Alberta: 6,716 confirmed (including 128 deaths, 5,584 resolved)

_ British Columbia: 2,446 confirmed (including 146 deaths, 1,975 resolved)

_ Nova Scotia: 1,044 confirmed (including 56 deaths, 95 resolved)

_ Saskatchewan: 599 confirmed (including 6 deaths, 470 resolved)

_ Manitoba: 279 confirmed (including 7 deaths, 257 resolved), 11 presumptive

_ Newfoundland and Labrador: 260 confirmed (including 3 deaths, 250 resolved)

_ New Brunswick: 120 confirmed (including 120 resolved)

_ Prince Edward Island: 27 confirmed (including 27 resolved)

_ Repatriated Canadians: 13 confirmed (including 13 resolved)

_ Yukon: 11 confirmed (including 11 resolved)

_ Northwest Territories: 5 confirmed (including 5 resolved)

_ Nunavut: No confirmed cases

_ Total: 79,112 (11 presumptive, 79,101 confirmed including 5,912 deaths, 39,202 resolved)