Data shows effect of COVID-19 pandemic on streaming habits

New data from global comparison site Finder.com reveals the COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the streaming habits of Canadians.

From February to March 2020, Canadians increased their streaming by 21 per cent on average.

Of this, the most significant increases came from Sundance Now (42 per cent), followed by Netflix at 33 per cent, British streaming site Acorn TV at 29 per cent and Disney Plus at 28 per cent.

A similar but slower increase took place between January and April 2020, which saw a 29 per cent average increase in interest.

During this timeframe, horror and thriller streaming site Shudder experienced the highest increase in interest (81 per cent), as well as Prime Video (63 per cent) and Disney Plus with a 48 per cent increase.

In the year prior, from April 2019 to April 2020, interest in Canada's favourite streaming platforms increased by 54 per cent.

The year-over-year comparison saw Prime Video boosted with an 179 per cent increase in interest, followed by sports streaming site fuboTV (91 per cent) and documentary platform CuriosityStream at 86 per cent.

