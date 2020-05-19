Tax Freedom Day comes early due to effects of pandemic

Photo: Thinkstock.com

Tuesday may have been "Reopen Day" for many, but it is also notable for another reason.

It's also Tax Freedom Day in Canada.

According to annual calculations by the Fraser Institute, this year’s earlier-than-usual date at which point you hypothetically start working to pay yourself rather than the taxman is no reason to celebrate.

"Tax Freedom Day measures the total yearly tax burden imposed on Canadian families by federal, provincial and municipal governments. If you had to pay all your taxes up front, you would give government every dollar you earned before Tax Freedom Day," the institute says.

Last year, Tax Freedom Day landed on June 8.

“An earlier Tax Freedom Day this year is not the result of governments lowering taxes, but because of incomes falling and a drop in consumption due to the economic shutdown,” said Fraser Institute president Niels Veldhuis.

In 2020, the average Canadian family (with two or more people) will pay $43,681 in total taxes – or 37.7 per cent of its annual income ($115,753). Taxes include income taxes, payroll taxes, health taxes, sales taxes, property taxes, fuel taxes, carbon taxes and more.

The economic shutdown produced an earlier Tax Freedom Day because many Canadians are earning less, putting them in lower tax brackets. Secondly, Canadians are also buying less during the pandemic and are therefore paying less in sales taxes.

Canadians should also be worried about the future tax implications of the more than $315 billion in deficits federal and provincial governments are forecasting this year because of pandemic support programs.

Were the budgets fully balanced, Tax Freedom Day would come 68 days later, on July 26.

“Deficits are essentially deferred taxes, so future generations of Canadians will have to pay significantly higher taxes for the unprecedented deficits governments across Canada are running,” Veldhuis said.