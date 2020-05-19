Warning signs pointed to N.S. mass shooter's paranoia

Photo: The Canadian Press

A newly released document details warning signals of paranoid behaviour and unusual purchases of gasoline by the gunman who went on a rampage that killed 22 people in Nova Scotia last month.

In the document used by police to obtain a search warrant, one person described Gabriel Wortman as having guns at his denturist clinic in Dartmouth, N.S., and in a warehouse in Portapique, N.S.

The gunman was described as being "paranoid" about the COVID-19 pandemic, saying he'd experienced "a mental breakdown" while discussing a deed for a property in Portapique.

The witness, who is described as having worked with 51-year-old denturist, said in a statement given to the Halifax Regional Police that the killer had talked about various types of guns, assault rifles, and handguns.

The witness also said Wortman "had been disturbed and that he was severely abused as a young boy," adding he was "very smart, cheated and was a psychopath" and had abused a person whose name is removed from the document.

Police have said that during the gunman's April 18 and 19 rampage through five communities he drove a replica police vehicle, was dressed in an RCMP uniform, shot victims with semi-automatic weapons for which he didn't have a licence and burned homes with gasoline.

In the court document made public Tuesday following an application by media organizations, the former colleague also said Wortman would dress up as a police officer and role play, though specific dates were not included in the warrant.

Another witness, who met a Halifax Regional Police officer to give a statement on April 19, described the gunman as an abusive "sociopath." The person described a gun Wortman kept by the fireplace in his warehouse that was "like a machine gun.

Two other witnesses told police Wortman had been abusive in the past and gave statements that he had recently bought $800 worth of gasoline. These witnesses described Wortman as paranoid, with security in his warehouse, and said he showed off his guns and police cars.

Another witness gave an undated statement to the Halifax Regional Police saying he had met the gunman in 2011, calling him "controlling" and "paranoid."

The witness, who provided a layout of Wortman's property, described his security camera systems, and said Wortman had described ways to get rid of bodies using burning and chemicals.

The search warrant information has blacked out the calibre and model of the gunman's firearms, but it includes evidence that he never had a licence to purchase firearms.

According to information provided by Wortman's common law spouse, the violence began when they were having drinks at his warehouse in Portapique and had been talking to friends on a video chat.

Police have previously stated that the female partner was assaulted but managed to escape to the woods — an account confirmed in the newly unsealed document — and spoke to the RCMP about Wortman the morning of April 19 at about 6:30 a.m.

The document adds her comments that Wortman poured gasoline in his cottage and warehouse and she observed that there were several firearms in the front seat of the replica police car he was driving.

She described how he had a relationship with someone in the RCMP and had one of his uniforms, though it didn't fit. "He had a fluorescent yellow jacket and he would put it in the front seat to make it look like he was a police officer," according to what his common law partner told investigators.

She said Wortman "wasn't a police officer wannabe and didn't like police officers and thought he was better than them," the document says.