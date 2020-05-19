Greenhouse gas emissions fall by nearly a fifth during pandemic

Photo: The Canadian Press

A study says measures taken to fight the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in greenhouse gas emissions going down worldwide by 17 per cent.

Most of the reductions came from decreased transportation needs.

The study, published today in the journal Nature, says Canada's emissions have fallen by about 20 per cent.

That's less than many countries such as Great Britain or the United States.

Co-author Corinne Le Quere says that's because Canada brought in mobility restrictions later and which were less-strict than other countries.

Quere says the study shows the limit of what reductions can be achieved through individual action.

She says it suggests that strong government action will be needed to achieve emissions reduction goals.