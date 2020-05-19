158123
156110
Canada  

Greenhouse gas emissions fall by nearly a fifth during pandemic

GHG emissions plunge

- | Story: 300351

A study says measures taken to fight the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in greenhouse gas emissions going down worldwide by 17 per cent.

Most of the reductions came from decreased transportation needs.

The study, published today in the journal Nature, says Canada's emissions have fallen by about 20 per cent.

That's less than many countries such as Great Britain or the United States.

Co-author Corinne Le Quere says that's because Canada brought in mobility restrictions later and which were less-strict than other countries.

Quere says the study shows the limit of what reductions can be achieved through individual action.

She says it suggests that strong government action will be needed to achieve emissions reduction goals.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Canada News

Canada
157053
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
156675
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
155453
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
157308


Tuesday Meme Dump- May 19, 2020

Galleries
Fresh hot memes.
Tuesday Meme Dump- May 19, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Courteney Cox surprises super fan who had Friends-themed Bar Mitzvah
Showbiz
Courteney Cox gave a 13-year-old Friends super fan Neftali the...
Dad’s weird noise makes baby laugh
Must Watch
When this dad made weird noises with his mouth, his baby laughed...
Perfect cupcakes
Galleries
Would you eat these?



152945