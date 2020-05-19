156834
157814
Canada  

Prime Minister extends non-essential cross-border travel

LIVE: Trudeau's virus update

- | Story: 300336

YouTube CPAC


Speaking from outside his home in Ottawa, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau discusses the federal government's response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The United States has agreed to Canada's request to extend the mutual ban on non-essential cross-border travel until June 21.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed the extension today.

He calls it an important decision that will protect citizens in both countries.

The deal, which prohibits discretionary travel while permitting trade shipments, commerce and essential workers to continue to move in both directions, was first reached in mid-March and extended for 30 days last month.

Officials and stakeholders on both sides of the border have hailed the agreement as a successful measure in curbing the spread of COVID-19 while ensuring vital supply chains remain intact.

The U.S. is currently home to more than 1.5 million active cases of COVID-19, 42 per cent of the world's active caseload, and a death toll that crossed the 90,000 threshold over the weekend, growing at a rate of more than 1,000 fatalities a day.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Canada News

Canada
157421
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
156675
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
157421
157307
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
158115


Dad’s weird noise makes baby laugh

Must Watch
When this dad made weird noises with his mouth, his baby laughed their butt off. The weirder the noise was, the harder they...
Perfect cupcakes
Galleries
Would you eat these?
“I’m cold, I’m cold, mari, MARI, no”
Must Watch
This cat makes sure to tell his owner how he feels about bath...
Noah Cyrus: ‘Growing up as Miley’s sister was absolutely unbearable’
Music
Noah Cyrus found it “absolutely unbearable” growing...
Bad designs
Galleries
These designs could be MUCH, much better.



156227
150928