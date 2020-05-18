Police identify 2 killed in Oakville shooting

Photo: Contributed Police identify two killed in Ontario this weekend.

Police have identified two people killed in an Oakville, Ont., shooting over the weekend that also injured two others.

Officers were called to a commercial business in an industrial area of the city west of Toronto around 3:10 a.m. on Saturday following reports of a shooting.

There they found a man who was pronounced dead at the scene and another victim who died in hospital, as well as two people who were treated for unspecified injuries.

The two deceased have since been identified as 43-year-old Afheed (Al) Rehmtulla and 34-year-old Kareem Wade.

Police are not be releasing the names of the injured, who are expected to make a full recovery.

No arrests have been made, but police believe the shooting was targeted.