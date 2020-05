COVID-19: latest numbers

Photo: Contributed

The latest numbers of confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 1:27 p.m. ET on May 17, 2020:

There are 76,941 confirmed and presumptive cases in Canada.

_ Quebec: 42,920 confirmed (including 3,562 deaths, 11,754 resolved)

_ Ontario: 22,653 confirmed (including 1,881 deaths, 17,360 resolved)

_ Alberta: 6,587 confirmed (including 126 deaths, 5,377 resolved)

_ British Columbia: 2,428 confirmed (including 141 deaths, 1,932 resolved)

_ Nova Scotia: 1,037 confirmed (including 55 deaths, 930 resolved)

_ Saskatchewan: 591 confirmed (including 6 deaths, 433 resolved)

_ Manitoba: 278 confirmed (including 7 deaths, 257 resolved), 11 presumptive

_ Newfoundland and Labrador: 260 confirmed (including 3 deaths, 249 resolved)

_ New Brunswick: 120 confirmed (including 120 resolved)

_ Prince Edward Island: 27 confirmed (including 27 resolved)

_ Repatriated Canadians: 13 confirmed (including 13 resolved)

_ Yukon: 11 confirmed (including 11 resolved)

_ Northwest Territories: 5 confirmed (including 5 resolved)

_ Nunavut: No confirmed cases

_ Total: 76,941 (11 presumptive, 76,930 confirmed including 5,781 deaths, 38,468 resolved)