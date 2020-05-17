The latest developments on COVID-19 in Canada

Photo: The Canadian Press A discarded face mask is shown on a street next to a mobile COVID-19 testing clinic in Montreal, Sunday, May 17, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

The latest news on the COVID-19 global pandemic (all times Eastern):

1:20 p.m.

The Quebec government is reporting 79 new deaths due to COVID-19, bringing the province's total of 3,562.

There are also 737 new cases, raising the total to 42,920.

Hospitalizations increased slightly, as did the number of people in intensive care.

The province says 11,754 people have recovered from the illness.

---

12:50 p.m.

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting no new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

It's the 10th day in a row without a case, keeping the province's total number of confirmed cases at 260.

Health officials say three people are in hospital due to the virus, with one in intensive care.

There have been three deaths from COVID-19, while 249 people have recovered from the virus.

---

11:25 a.m.

Public health officials in New Brunswick are reporting no new cases of COVID-19.

The number of confirmed cases in the province remains at 120.

Officials say there are no active cases and all patients who are known to have contracted the virus have recovered.

As of today, 20,317 tests have been conducted.

---

11 a.m.

COVID-19 stats in Canada hit a milestone figure today.

Following the daily reporting of Ontario figures, more than 50 per cent of the country's total cases were marked as resolved.

With the rest of the provinces and territories still to report on Sunday, 50.1 per cent of Canada's 76,193 cases are now considered resolved.

---

10:45 a.m.

Ontario is reporting 340 new cases of COVID-19 and 23 new deaths.

There is now a total of 22,653 confirmed cases, which includes 1,881 deaths and 17,360 resolved cases.

The growth rate compared to yesterday's total was 1.5 per cent, which is lower than yesterday's rate.