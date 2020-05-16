Canada Child Benefit giving $300, program to expand in July

Photo: Shutterstock Canadian families receiving the Canada Child Benefit will find an extra $300 in their pockets May 20, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said May 16.

Canadians receiving the Canada Child Benefit (CCB) will see an extra $300 in their bank accounts May 20 with more assistance to come in July as part of pandemic assistance, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said May 16.

“Whether it’s used for groceries, new clothes, or at home activities, this extra support will make things easier on them as they deal with regular everyday expenses and the extra challenges caused by COVID-19,” Trudeau said, speaking from Ottawa’s Rideau Cottage.

Trudeau said the additional tax-free support would assist families with food, clothes, and activities expenses.

The increase will be in place for the 2020-21 benefit year, and will raise the maximum benefit to $6,765 per child under age 6, and $5,708 per child aged 6 through 17.

The increase is in addition to the one-time special CCB payment that Trudeau announced earlier in May.

The program will deliver a further $2 billion in extra support.

The government said examples of what families could expect to see in the 2020-2021 year Examples of payments for the 2020-21 benefit year include:

A single-parent family with one child under 6 and earning $25,000 would receive an additional $126, bringing the new yearly total benefit to $6,765;

A two-parent family with two children aged 4 and 9 and earning $55,000 would receive an additional $174, bringing their new yearly total benefit to $9,329, and;

A two-parent family with two children under the age of 6 and earning $90,000 will receive an additional $136, bringing their new yearly total benefit to $7,322.

“We are putting more money in the pockets of Canadian families to help deal with the impacts of COVID-19 and the cost of raising their children,” Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Ahmed Hussen said.