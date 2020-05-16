156938
Canada  

Survivor, 5, of triple homicide 'one tough cookie' says mom

'One tough cookie'

A five-year-old girl who received life-threatening injuries after her father allegedly tried to kill her, is recovering in a Saskatoon hospital. 

Kendrah was in an Edmonton hospital for weeks after she was found by Prince Albert Police in critical condition on March 29. There, police found three people dead including Kendrah’s grandparents, Denis Carrier and Sandra Henry, both 56, and her brother Bentlee, 7. 

On May 15 Prince Albert Police issued a statement saying Kendrah’s mother, Heather, says the little girl has had eight surgeries in the last few weeks and her condition continues to improve.

Heather said Kendrah has been nick named “one tough cookie” during her hospital stay.

Kendrah’s father, Nathaniel Carrier, 28, was charged April 1 with three counts of first-degree murder in connection to the deaths, and the attempted murder of Kendrah. 

Prince Albert Police walked into the grisly scene at 315 McArthur Drive when they went to check on the wellbeing of the family at the request of a family member. 

Police say they believe the homicides occurred on Saturday, March 28.

Carrier is scheduled to appear in Prince Albert Provincial Court on June 4.

