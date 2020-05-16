158122
Canada  

Canadian COVID-19 clinical trial approved: Trudeau

Virus clinical trial approved

- | Story: 300221

Health Canada has authorized COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials at Dalhousie University, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said May 16.

The trials are part of work at the Halifax, Nova Scotia’s university’s Canadian Centre for Vaccinology, Trudeau said speaking from Ottawa’s Rideau Cottage.

“Research and development takes time and must be done right,” Trudeau said.

No details on what the clinical trials entail were provided. Dalhousie officials are expected to provide details.

Canada has 75,004 COVID-19 cases as of May 16, the bulk in Quebec followed by Ontario, Canada’s main population concentrations. Some 5,595 people have died nationwide.

On May 15, Trudeau announced $450 million in funding to help Canada’s academic research community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“By providing these institutions with immediate support, we continue to nurture Canada’s talent pipeline and sustain our innovation capacity, while helping to mitigate the negative impacts of COVID-19 on the research community,” Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry Navdeep Bains said.

On March 12, Health Canada authorized the first COVID-19 serological test for use in Canada, the DiaSorin LIAISON. The department said Canadian laboratories will use the test to detect antibodies specific to COVID-19.

“Serological testing will contribute to a better understanding of whether people who have been infected by COVID-19 are immune to the virus,” the department said. “Further research will also help us fully understand the relationship between positive antibody tests and protection against re-infection.”

Through the work of the federal COVID-19 Immunity Task Force, the department said, at least one million Canadian blood samples will be collected and tested over the next two years to track the virus in the general population and in specific groups at greater risk of having been infected, including health care workers and the elderly.

The department said 18 COVID-19 diagnostic testing devices have been authorized in Canada.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Canada News

Canada
157105
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
156675
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
156223


Look twice

Galleries
These photos might need a second glance.
Billie Eilish postpones remaining tour dates
Music
Billie Eilish will postpone the remaining dates on her Where Do...
Brooklyn has the best laugh
Must Watch
Dad makes daughter laugh hysterically while playing with his...
Totally bewildered cat doesn’t understand her reflection in the mirror
Must Watch
While exploring the yard, this kitty comes across a mirror. Check...
Hailey Bieber: ‘Birth control ruined my skin’
Showbiz
Justin Bieber’s model wife is battling a nasty acne...



156239