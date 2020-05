BC: 2,407 confirmed including 140 deaths, 1,908 resolved

Photo: File photo

The latest numbers of confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 1 a.m. on May 16:

There are 74,613 confirmed and presumptive cases in Canada.

_ Quebec: 41,420 confirmed (including 3,401 deaths, 11,039 resolved)

_ Ontario: 21,922 confirmed (including 1,825 deaths, 16,641 resolved)

_ Alberta: 6,515 confirmed (including 125 deaths, 5,317 resolved)

_ British Columbia: 2,407 confirmed (including 140 deaths, 1,908 resolved)

_ Nova Scotia: 1,034 confirmed (including 55 deaths, 918 resolved)

_ Saskatchewan: 590 confirmed (including 6 deaths, 408 resolved)

_ Manitoba: 278 confirmed (including 7 deaths, 254 resolved), 11 presumptive

_ Newfoundland and Labrador: 260 confirmed (including 3 deaths, 248 resolved)

_ New Brunswick: 120 confirmed (including 118 resolved)

_ Prince Edward Island: 27 confirmed (including 27 resolved)

_ Repatriated Canadians: 13 confirmed (including 13 resolved)

_ Yukon: 11 confirmed (including 11 resolved)

_ Northwest Territories: 5 confirmed (including 5 resolved)

_ Nunavut: No confirmed cases

_ Total: 74,613 (11 presumptive, 74,602 confirmed including 5,562 deaths, 36,907 resolved)