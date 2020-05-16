StatsCan finds youth may experience the pandemic differently

Photo: Unsplash/Devin Avery

All Canadians have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, but youth may be experiencing the situation differently.

Canada's highly diverse youth represents nearly one-quarter of the population and they are more socially connected and educated than any other generation. However, many of these individuals face challenges related to finding employment, social inclusion and mental health.

During the COVID-19 pandemic it was discovered that four-in-10 people between the ages of 15 and 30 reported having very good or excellent mental health.

A new study from StatsCan has found that youth are more likely to have poor mental health prior to the pandemic and during it, compared to older generations.

In addition to this, youth are more concerned for the health of others than their own with 87 per cent being very or extremely concerned over the health of vulnerable people. About 86 per cent are concerned for the health care system overloading due to COVID-19.

In contrast to this, only 21 per cent are concerned for their own health, which is similar to a previous report recorded for the Canadian population.

Under half of youth are concerned for the possibility of civil unrest, 36 per cent are worried about family stress related to confinement and 34 per cent are worried about maintaining social ties.

Results between females and males are mostly similar with one exception: females are more concerned over society's ability follow coronavirus guidelines during the pandemic than males.

When it comes to healthy habits for youth during the pandemic, the majority are engaging in positive behaviours such as communication and exercise.

When asked about what activities they were engaging in to improve their mental and physical health during the pandemic, nine-in-10 say they communicate with loved ones and 62 per cent are exercising outdoors.

Females are more likely to communicate with friends and family and to exercise indoors, compared to males.

StatsCan surveyed more than 4,600 Canadians in 10 provinces, between March 29 and April 3. Twenty-two per cent of these respondents were youth between the ages of 15 and 30.

Click here to read the full StatsCan report.