Pharmasave clarifies difference between allergies and COVID-19

There's nothing out of the ordinary about seasonal allergies at this time of year, but when COVID-19 came along, it raised the question - how do you tell the difference?

The Public Health Agency of Canada lists cough, fever and difficulty breathing among the most common symptoms of the coronavirus. Symptoms can also include sore throat, tiredness, headache, chills, aches and pains, and decreased sense of smell, among others.

For people who experience common seasonal allergy, some COVID-19 symptoms can overlap with regular allergy symptoms.

“Because allergies and COVID-19 can present in similar ways, it’s a good idea to have the facts and be extra cautious to make sure what you’re experiencing is nothing more than allergies,” says Greg Shepherd, CEO of Pharmasave Pacific.

According to Pharmasave, these are the key differentiators between seasonal allergies and COVID-19:

Fever: A fever, and associated symptoms such as chills, are not usually typical of seasonal allergies, so may point to an infection.

Itchiness: If your eyes, nose or throat are feeling itchy, especially after you've been outside, chances are you're experiencing seasonal allergies.

Nasal congestion: Common among seasonal allergy sufferers, nasal congestion is not a typical symptom of COVID-19, even among those who report decreased sense of smell.

Sneezing: Another common seasonal allergy symptom, sneezing is generally not associated with the coronavirus.

“Because every case is different, it’s important to speak to a healthcare professional if you’re unsure about your diagnosis, and your pharmacist is a good place to start,” Shepherd says.