The latest developments on COVID-19 in Canada

Photo: The Canadian Press A man makes his way to a COVID-19 assessment centre setup at a city building Saturday, March 14, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

The latest news on the COVID-19 global pandemic:

10:40 a.m.

New Brunswick's top medical official says there are four new presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Dr. Jennifer Russell says all the new cases stemmed from New Brunswick's first, travel-related case.

She says the four new people to contract the novel coronavirus were close contacts or family members of the first patient.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the province currently stands at six, with five classified as presumptive and one confirmed.

10 a.m.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault is asking for the closure of public places in the province such as bars, gyms, libraries and movie theatres.

He says restaurants can stay open but are being asked to limit the number of clients to 50 per cent capacity.

Legault says Quebecers should only leave home if they're going to work, buying food and essentials, helping the elderly and spending time outdoors.

9:25 a.m.

Quebec is reporting 11 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the province's total to 35.

They include two new cases in the Quebec City region, two in Mauricie - Centre du Quebec and two in the Monteregie region, southeast of Montreal.

One case was a non-resident who was tested in the province.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault is expected to provide more details at 1 p.m.

9:05 a.m.

The Ontario government is planning to table a bill aimed at helping workers affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

A statement from Premier Doug Ford's office says the new bill will direct employers to offer protected leave for people affected by the pandemic.

It will also waive the requirement for employees to obtain sick notes if they need to go into self-isolation or care for anyone in quarantine.

The government did not immediately say when the bill would come before the legislature.

9 a.m.

Manitoba officials have announced three additional presumptive cases of COVID-19.

A man in his 70s and two women, one in her 50s and one in her 70s, have tested positive.

The total in Manitoba is now seven.

8:30 a.m.

Nova Scotia has confirmed its first three presumptive cases of COVID-19.

Public health officials say the individuals have been notified and are in self-isolation.

The province says all three cases are related to travel.

8:20 a.m.

Ontario is reporting 39 new cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Government figures suggest the majority of the cases are concentrated in southern Ontario.

The total number of cases in the province currently stands at 142, with five classified as resolved.

8:10 a.m.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he hasn't been tested for COVID-19 on the advice of public health officials.

In an interview with CTV's Question Period, Trudeau says he's not showing any symptoms of the illness.

He says officials are urging people in his position not to get tested, and so he would prefer to see testing kits reserved for people who are showing symptoms.

Trudeau's wife, Sophie, tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Thursday after she returned from a trip to London, U.K.

8 a.m.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says nothing is off the table when it comes to the next phase of Canada's response to the spread of COVID-19.

Trudeau tells CTV's Question Period that a discussion about border closures or mandatory screening of all returning travellers will be part of a cabinet meeting today.

Travellers returning to Canada have reported long lines at airports with minimal precautions being taken to slow the spread of the virus.

Trudeau says Canada Border Services Agency is bringing in new measures but did not provide details.

8:10 a.m.

The president of France says all G-7 leaders will be holding a meeting to co-ordinate an economic response to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Emmanuel Macron announced the planned teleconference in a tweet, but did not offer further details.

Canada is part of the G-7, along with the United States, France, Italy, Britain, Japan and Germany.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has not made any statements about a G-7 leaders' meeting.

7 a.m.

A fundraiser for hourly employees at the Calgary's Scotiabank Saddledome has raised more than $39,000 after the venue owner told hourly staff they won't be paid for shifts lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Raymond Lau, who started the fundraiser, is criticizing Calgary Sports and Entertainment for not paying employees when other sports organizations are doing so.

Flames players Milan Lucic, Sam Bennett and Zac Rinaldo, along with the wives of players TJ Brodie and Mark Giordano, have contributed to the Calgary fundraiser so far.