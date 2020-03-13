Military making COVID-19 plans; crisis may embolden adversaries

Photo: The Canadian Press Members of the Canadian Armed Forces march during the Calgary Stampede parade in Calgary, Friday, July 8, 2016. The Canadian Armed Forces is developing contingency plans to keep COVID-19 from affecting its ability to defend the country and continue its missions overseas amid concerns potential adversaries could try to take advantage of the crisis. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

The Canadian Armed Forces is developing contingency plans to keep COVID-19 from affecting its ability to defend the country and continue its missions overseas amid concerns potential adversaries could try to take advantage of the crisis.

The contingency plans are part of a broader effort to limit the illness's impact on the Forces that includes a sweeping order Friday banning all international travel for military personnel as well as a number of other restrictions aimed at protecting service members.

In an interview with The Canadian Press, chief of the defence staff Gen. Jonathan Vance points to two Russian aircraft intercepted off the coast of Alaska on Monday as an example of the potential threats the military needs to continue guarding against despite the pandemic.

Russian military aircraft have also been intercepted approaching British and Norwegian airspace on several occasions over the past week, raising concerns Russia is probing European and North American defences.

"We preserve the force so we continue to do our job, part of which is to deter and, if necessary, defeat attacks on Canada," Vance said.

"And part of the deterrence is ... our ability to intercept those who would be approaching our airspace and tell them not to. Or if they enter our airspace and won't leave and try to attack Canada, we counterattack. We won't let that drop."

Asked if he was worried COVID-19 would embolden adversaries as Canada and others are struggling to deal with the pandemic, Vance said: "It's another factor we need to consider in terms of preserving the force and maintaining situational awareness, as we say."

At the same time, Vance says the contingency plans — what he calls "business-continuity planning — are needed to ensure the military is ready to help Canadians should the need arise.

Militaries around the world are grappling with COVID-19, with several commanders in Europe having tested positive for the novel coronavirus and going into self-isolation, including the commander of Poland's armed forces and Italy's army commander.

On Friday, Vance issued a letter to all service members and their families ordering a ban on all international travel for military personnel for at least the next three weeks as a result of COVID-19.

Vance said the move was necessary to protect the military from being unduly affected by the illness given its "unique and existential obligation" to continue operations and be prepared "for any unknown challenges we could face."

"Although there will be some exceptions for critical activities, as a rule, there will be no travel outside Canada," Vance wrote in the letter posted to Twitter. "Those serving outside Canada are to remain in place and adopt a protective posture and regime."